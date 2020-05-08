Addressing a press conferencing on the COVID-19 situation and the resulting economic distress, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 8 May, said, “The government needs to maintain transparency in its actions on handling COVID.”“The central thing that Government needs to do now is, give a little bit of transparency on its actions. We need to understand when they open the coronavirus lockdown what will be the criteria for its opening.”Rahul Gandhi, as quoted by ANIHe was also quoted as saying, "I would request the Union Government that they view state governments and district magistrates as partners and that they do not centralise their decisions." “The government needs to maintain transparency in its actions on handling the COVID-19 outbreak... The lockdown is not an on/off switch. It is a transition which requires cooperation between the Centre, states and the people.” Rahul Gandhi, as quoted by PTI“This is not the time to criticise, we need a strategy to open the lockdown. Any businessman will tell you that there is a clash between economic supply chain and 'red, orange and green zones', that need to be resolved”, Gandhi was quoted as saying.Talking about giving financial support, the Congress MP from Wayanad said, “We have to protect job creators, build a wall for them to protect jobs, wages; we have to give them financial support.”“We need to start our domestic economy soon, the more time we lose, the worse impact it will have.”Rahul Gandhi, as quoted by PTI. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)