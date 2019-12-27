Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a three-day National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Friday, 27 December, by participating in a tribal dance himself.
Over 1,200 artists from 25 states and Union Territories are set to participate in the national event.
Artists from six countries including Sri Lanka, Uganda, Belarus, Maldives, Thailand and Bangladesh will also perform at the event.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi had tweeted, “This is a unique festival, it is an important step towards showcasing and protecting our rich tribal cultural heritage.”
The Congress leader inaugurated the event that was also attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the entire top leadership of the Congress in the state.
Last December, the Congress won Chhattisgarh with an overwhelming majority. The party along with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha defeated the BJP in another tribal-dominated state, Jharkhand, just last week.
The Congress-JMM-RJD election plank in the state has been 'Jal, Jangal and Zameen', similar to the demand by the tribal community.
