Farm Laws Help PM’s ‘Friends’, But Impact 40% India: Rahul Gandhi
“He (PM Modi) would not stand in front of China, but would threaten farmers,” said Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 12 February, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to clear the path for his “friends” through the passing of the three contentious farm laws, reported PTI.
Addressing a farmers’ “mahapanchayat” in Pilibanga town of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, Gandhi said that the farmers’ agitation is not for farmers’ alone, and that the new farm laws will impact 40 percent of Indians.
Further, according to PTI, Gandhi said: "After demonetisation, I had said the move was not against black money, but people did not understand it that time. Then the GST was implemented, which was an attack on small and mid-size businesses. Narendra Modi wants to clear the path for his friends.”
Speaking at Sri Ganganagar, Gandhi, according to ANI, said:
“The day farm laws get implemented, businesses of 40 percent people, of Rs 40 Lakh crore, of businessmen, vendors, farmers & workers, will go into hands of just two people. This isn’t farmers’ agitation but agitation of India. Farmers have shown light in darkness.”
‘PM Can’t Stand In Front of China, But Will Threaten Farmers’
Further, Gandhi said that that the BJP government had ceded Indian territory between Finger 3 and Finger 4 in eastern Ladakh to China.
According to PTI, Gandhi added:
“He would not stand in front of China, but would threaten farmers. This is the reality of Narendra Modi.”
According to PTI, the Congress leader also said that PM Modi does not understand the power of farmers, labourers and small traders.
Background
According to IANS, Gandhi arrived in Rajasthan on Friday for a two-day visit in which he is slated to address several farmers' meetings, in solidarity with their agitation against the Modi government’s contentious farm laws.
Gandhi was, according to IANS, received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Suratgarh Airstrip. There are three Kisan Mahapanchayats on his schedule on day one of his tour, reported IANS.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and IANS.)
