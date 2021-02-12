Farm Laws Help PM’s ‘Friends’, But Impact 40% India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 12 February, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to clear the path for his “friends” through the passing of the three contentious farm laws, reported PTI.

Addressing a farmers’ “mahapanchayat” in Pilibanga town of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, Gandhi said that the farmers’ agitation is not for farmers’ alone, and that the new farm laws will impact 40 percent of Indians.

Further, according to PTI, Gandhi said: "After demonetisation, I had said the move was not against black money, but people did not understand it that time. Then the GST was implemented, which was an attack on small and mid-size businesses. Narendra Modi wants to clear the path for his friends.”