First Step in Right Direction: Rahul on Centre's Financial Package
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the financial package announced by the Centre on Thursday, 26 March, saying it was the first step in the right direction.
The comments came after the government unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free food grain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees, as it looked to contain the impact of unprecedented nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Reacting to the announcement, Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "The government announcement today of a financial assistance package is the first step in the right direction. India owes a debt to its farmers, daily wage earners, labourers, women and the elderly who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown."
Joining in the praise for Finance Ministry's announcement was senior economist Brinda Jagirdar, who also highlighted the importance of implementation of the announcement.
“The package is very generous, a lot more needs to be done. There’s so much panic and so much uncertainty. The efforts say you are not alone, the government is with you, the next is implementation,” Jagirdar was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Former Infosys director and startup investor Mohandas Pai also hailed the package while urging for a deferment on loan repayments.
Some considered the package too small for the size of the population in India. Professor Ashok Swain tweeted, "While giving a relief package, which is peanut for a country of India's size and a crisis of unimaginable proportion like corona crisis, no end to shameless of the regime as they name the package as if it is a gift from Modi! (sic)"
In other tweets, he compared the packages announced by other countries in the wake of the global pandemic.
