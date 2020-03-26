First Step in Right Direction: Rahul on Centre's Financial Package

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the financial package announced by the Centre on Thursday, 26 March, saying it was the first step in the right direction.

The comments came after the government unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free food grain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees, as it looked to contain the impact of unprecedented nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the announcement, Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "The government announcement today of a financial assistance package is the first step in the right direction. India owes a debt to its farmers, daily wage earners, labourers, women and the elderly who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown."