'Rahul Gandhi Failed, Mamata is The Alternate Face Against Modi': TMC Mouthpiece

Reacting to these assertions, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said "We don't get into a debate over who is successful and who is not. It is 2021, and the Lok Sabha polls are due in 2024. Rahul Gandhi has been the most consistent opposition face against the Modi government since 2014," PTI quoted.

Meanwhile, Pradip Bhattacharya, veteran Congress leader and MP had underlined that in an alliance, all parties involved make a unanimous decision about the leadership.

"The history of Indian politics has shown that when an alliance is formed, the allies unanimously make the decision on who will lead the alliance. So there can be a lot of opinions, but it is not the final decision," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)