‘700 Farmers Were Martyred’: Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation & Jobs for Kin
Rahul Gandhi said, "PM apologised to the nation and farmers of the nation. He accepted that he made a mistake."
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 7 December, demanded compensation and jobs for the kin of over 700 farmers who died while protesting the Centre's three farm laws.
Referring to the central government missing the data on farmer deaths, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 7 December.
"Around 700 farmers were martyred during the farmers' agitation. PM apologised to the nation and farmers of the nation. He accepted that he made a mistake. On 30 November, agriculture minister was asked a question — how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn't have any data."
Providing a list of names, Gandhi added that they have the data and demanded that the kin of the farmers who died while protesting the Centre's three farm laws should be given compensation.
After a year-long farmers' protest in Delhi and across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had addressed the nation on 19 November, saying that his government will take them back.
Requesting the protesting farmers to return to their homes, PM Modi had reasoned, “Maybe something was lacking in our tapasya, which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. So we have decided to repeal the three farm laws."
On Tuesday, Gandhi also informed the lower house that the Punjab government has given Rs 5 lakh compensation for around 400 farmers and also provided jobs for 152 of them, Gandhi said, while providing a list.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.