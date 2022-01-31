'Many Don't Consider Women to Be Humans': Rahul Gandhi on Delhi Gang-Rape

The girl, a resident of Delhi's Shahdara was beaten up and then paraded by her colony residents on 26 January, Wednesday, after being allegedly gang-raped by three men. Later, her head was also shaved off and face was blackened and she was made to wear a garland of slippers.

The next day, Swati Maliwal, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), shared this video where the woman was being paraded and beaten up while others, mostly women and girls, in her locality cheered.