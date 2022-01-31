'Many Don't Consider Women to Be Humans': Rahul Gandhi on Delhi Gang-Rape
A Shahdara resident was beaten up and paraded by locals after being allegedly gang-raped by three minor boys.
Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi has on 31 January, Monday, condemned the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Shahdara, who was later beaten up and humiliated by the locals of her colony.
"The video of a 20-year-old woman being brutally beaten up exposes a very disturbing face of our society," read his tweet.
He added many do not consider "women to be human" and strongly condemned the act.
The Delhi Police had filed an FIR under IPC sections for gang-rape, kidnapping, illegal confinement, intimidation, and physical assault.
The Delhi Police has arrested eight women, one man, and apprehended three minors, in connection with the case.
What Happened?
The girl, a resident of Delhi's Shahdara was beaten up and then paraded by her colony residents on 26 January, Wednesday, after being allegedly gang-raped by three men. Later, her head was also shaved off and face was blackened and she was made to wear a garland of slippers.
The next day, Swati Maliwal, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), shared this video where the woman was being paraded and beaten up while others, mostly women and girls, in her locality cheered.
DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram told The Quint, "One of the accused, a woman, has alleged that the survivor is 'responsible' for the death of her 16-year-old son. The boy had died by suicide last year, as per the accused."
A 10-member SIT under ACP rank officer has been formed for a speedy investigation of the crime.
