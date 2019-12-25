Haryana Home Minister Dubs Rahul, Priyanka as ‘Live Petrol Bombs’
Dubbing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as “live petrol bombs,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday, 24 December, said the people should be beware of them.
“Beware of @priyankagandhi and @Rahul Gandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs. Where ever they go, they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said in a tweet.
Vij made the remark hours after Rahul and Priyanka were stopped on 24 December by police from entering Meerut. They were on their way to meet families of those who died during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
“They were told that they will be held responsible for any deterioration of the law and order situation in the district due to their visit,” the statement said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)