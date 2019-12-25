Haryana Home Minister Dubs Rahul, Priyanka as ‘Live Petrol Bombs’

Dubbing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as “live petrol bombs,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday, 24 December, said the people should be beware of them.

“Beware of @priyankagandhi and @Rahul Gandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs. Where ever they go, they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said in a tweet.