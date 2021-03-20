‘Bartered Away Its Soul’: Rajan Blames Ashoka Univ for Mehta Exit

In his statement, Rajan wonders what exactly motivated Ashoka’s founders to remove their hitherto laudable protection of liberal values. Mehta, in his resignation letter, had mentioned, “After a meeting with founders, it has become abundantly clear to me that my association with the University may be considered a political liability.”

Economist Subramanian, in his resignation statement had noted “that even Ashoka – with its private status and backing by private capital – can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom is ominously disturbing.”

Referring to these remarks, Rajan further added “these statements suggest that Ashoka’s founders have succumbed to outside pressure to get ride of a troublesome critic.”

Rajan, who also holds a faculty position at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, cautioned that “as an institution, the University should not take political side.” Instead, the university’s mission should be to continue to protect the right of people like Mehta to continue to speak, he added.

The 54-year-old concluded by summarising Mehta’s departure as a “sad development for India,” questioning the university’s ability to rid itself of the political pressure it appears to have succumbed to.