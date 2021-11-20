Radioactive Cargo Confiscated at Mundra Port from Shanghai-Bound Vessel

A joint Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team has said that it has confiscated multiple containers at Mundra Port, Kutch district, Gujarat, that were being transported on a foreign vessel out of concerns that undeclared hazardous cargo was present inside the containers, NDTV reported pm Friday, 19 November.

"On 18 November, 2021, a joint Customs and DRI team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo", according to a statement put out by India's largest port operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

While the cargo was indicated to be non-hazardous, the confiscated containers were marked to contain hazardous substances, that is, with Hazard Class 7 markings.