Car Driven By Karnataka Revenue Minister’s Son Killed Two: Report
The report quotes a police officer on the condition of anonymity, who claimed revenue minister R Ashok’s son was in the car.
The report quotes a police officer on the condition of anonymity, who claimed revenue minister R Ashok’s son was in the car. (Photo: Special Arrangement) 

Car Driven By Karnataka Revenue Minister’s Son Killed Two: Report

The Quint
India

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok’s son was involved in a car accident that killed two people in Hospet in north Karnataka’s Bellary district, according to a report in Kannada daily Prajavani.

The car crash took place on Monday, 10 February, near Durga Petrol Bunk in Mariammanahalli village. At around 3 pm, the speeding red Mercedes Benz car rammed into a tea stall by the road. The car hit 18-year-old Ravi Naika and dragged him for about 100 meters. He died on the spot.

Apart from Ravi, a passenger in the car, Sachin, also lost his life in the crash.

According to the police, the car was going from Hampi towards Bengaluru. The car had five occupants. The FIR names one Rahul as the driver of the car and Rakesh, Shivakumar and Varun as the other passengers.

Also Read : Bengaluru Man Held for Taking Blame for MLA Haris’ Son’s Car Crash

Loading...

Minister’s Son Was in Car: Cops, Eyewitness

The report quotes a police officer on the condition of anonymity, who claimed the revenue minister’s son was in the car.

“Revenue Minister R Ashok’s son, Sharath, was driving the car during the accident that killed two people. When the incident was known, he was sent away in another car immediately.”
A police officer, to Prajavani
Revenue Minister R Ashok.
Revenue Minister R Ashok.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The report also quotes an eyewitness saying, “The minister’s son was at the spot and went away in another car.”

Before becoming revenue minister, R Ashok served as the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state. He is also a prominent leader of the Vokkaliga community.

However, in a clarification to Prajavani, circle police inspector Shekarappa said, “What we know is that there were five people in the car and all of them were from Bengaluru. But we don’t know whether Mr Ashok’s son was driving the car. Investigation is on. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them.”

Revenue minister R Ashok and Bellary SP didn’t answer The Quint’s calls.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...