Car Driven By Karnataka Revenue Minister’s Son Killed Two: Report

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok’s son was involved in a car accident that killed two people in Hospet in north Karnataka’s Bellary district, according to a report in Kannada daily Prajavani.

The car crash took place on Monday, 10 February, near Durga Petrol Bunk in Mariammanahalli village. At around 3 pm, the speeding red Mercedes Benz car rammed into a tea stall by the road. The car hit 18-year-old Ravi Naika and dragged him for about 100 meters. He died on the spot.

Apart from Ravi, a passenger in the car, Sachin, also lost his life in the crash.

According to the police, the car was going from Hampi towards Bengaluru. The car had five occupants. The FIR names one Rahul as the driver of the car and Rakesh, Shivakumar and Varun as the other passengers.