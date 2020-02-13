Car Driven By Karnataka Revenue Minister’s Son Killed Two: Report
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok’s son was involved in a car accident that killed two people in Hospet in north Karnataka’s Bellary district, according to a report in Kannada daily Prajavani.
The car crash took place on Monday, 10 February, near Durga Petrol Bunk in Mariammanahalli village. At around 3 pm, the speeding red Mercedes Benz car rammed into a tea stall by the road. The car hit 18-year-old Ravi Naika and dragged him for about 100 meters. He died on the spot.
Apart from Ravi, a passenger in the car, Sachin, also lost his life in the crash.
According to the police, the car was going from Hampi towards Bengaluru. The car had five occupants. The FIR names one Rahul as the driver of the car and Rakesh, Shivakumar and Varun as the other passengers.
Minister’s Son Was in Car: Cops, Eyewitness
The report quotes a police officer on the condition of anonymity, who claimed the revenue minister’s son was in the car.
The report also quotes an eyewitness saying, “The minister’s son was at the spot and went away in another car.”
However, in a clarification to Prajavani, circle police inspector Shekarappa said, “What we know is that there were five people in the car and all of them were from Bengaluru. But we don’t know whether Mr Ashok’s son was driving the car. Investigation is on. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them.”
Revenue minister R Ashok and Bellary SP didn’t answer The Quint’s calls.
