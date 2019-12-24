Quiz | ‘A Prosperous, Caring India’ & More: Who Said These Lines?
Time to rack your brains! Given below are five quotes... your job is to guess who said them.
That’s right! The man behind all these quotes is none other than our former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose birth anniversary falls on 25 December. At a time when the country is rocked by protests against a law that discriminates on the basis of religion, as well as concerns over unemployment and an economic slowdown, Vajpayee’s vision of a “prosperous” and “caring” India serves as a timely reminder.
