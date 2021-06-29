Quintype CMS: A 'Future-Proof Solution' for Modern-Day Publishers

In a press release on Tuesday, 29 June, Bangalore-based publishing solutions firm Quintype offered an introduction to their new age content management system for digital publishers – Bold CMS.

Noting the drastic changes in patterns of content consumption, the company stated that "due to the pandemic, many publishing houses have had to into the digital world". It added, "While we wait for things to resume, returning to the way they were, Quintype continues to deliver future-proof solutions for the modern-day publisher."