Quint's Investigation Reveals That The Cow Protection Law Has Failed In Haryana

In 2016, soon after Haryana Government passed its Cow Protection Law, The Quint visited Mewat in Haryana and found that the law had simply given the 'Gau Rakshaks' a free pass to be more violent and target more innocent people, and it had also failed to stop cow smuggling.

Five years later, The Quint had once again visited Mewat to find out whether cows are really being protected under the law? Are there enough Gaushalas to shelter and feed cows?

What we found out was that not only has the government failed to stop cow smuggling and slaughter but also that the law has become a machinery used by police and 'Gau Rakshaks' to harass innocent people; particularly Muslims.