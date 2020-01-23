‘Questions on Birth of Parents Are Optional’: Javadekar on NPR

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, 22 January, that the questions on the date and place of birth of parents are optional and “will be considered dropped” if the respondent does not provide the details during the National Population Register (NPR) updation exercise, reported The Indian Express.

Responding to questions after a Cabinet meeting, Javadekar said: "If you don't have it or don't remember, don't give it... many questions are optional.”

“When I briefed you about NPR, I told you very clearly that there are many questions that are optional. If you remember the place and date of birth of your father and mother, then give it; if you don’t remember, then don’t give it,” he added.