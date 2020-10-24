Quadcopter, Purportedly of Pak Army, Shot Down Along LoC in J&K

A quadcopter, purportedly of the Pakistan Army, was shot down on Saturday, 24 October, by the Indian Army in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to news agency ANI, Indian Army troops shot down the Pakistani Army quadcopter around 8 am on Saturday. The quadcopter is a DJI Mavic 2 Pro model, the official account of the Chinar Corps tweeted.