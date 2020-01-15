QBiz: BSNL to Launch 4G Services; IBM Tops US Patent List for 2019

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is readying to launch 4G services by 1 March, for which it has already sought spectrum from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

“BSNL has written to DoT asking the licensor to release spectrum, as agreed by the Government earlier, to start 4G services by March 1. A technology-driven company, launching of 4G services is an important milestone in its revival plan, which is necessary to keep abreast with competition,” a source close to the development told BusinessLine.

(Source: The Hindu BusinessLine)