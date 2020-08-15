Qaafila: India’s Young Poets Unite to Help Migrant Workers in Need

This Independence Day, eight of India's young poets make an appeal to you. The migrant crisis isn't over, and migrant workers still need our help - now, more than ever.

But an appeal by poets is best delivered through verse and not prose. So, The Quint presents to you, 'Qaafila: Verses of Freedom', an evening of poetry to raise funds for migrant workers in need across the country.

Watch Aamir Aziz, Hussain Haidry, Poojan Sahil, Iqra Khilji, Aseem Sundan, Kaushik Raj, Nabiya Khan and Taikhum Sadiq recite poems that articulate the plight of our daily wage earners amidst this pandemic, and why we must come forward to help them.

Support migrant workers in need by making a contribution at the GiveIndia page here - https://bit.ly/RebuildingMigrantLives.