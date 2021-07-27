Punjab: Cong Leaders Present 5 Demands, CM Says All Key Issues Being Resolved
In the letter, the PPCC urged action against the culprits behind the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib ji.
President of Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu met CM Amarinder Singh at his office on Tuesday, 27 July, and handed him a letter seeking action in tandem with the Congress high command's 18-point agenda.
In response, the CM apprised the newly constituted state Congress leadership that all crucial issues were already in advanced stages of resolution by his government, which had been working on them in close coordination with the party, news agency ANI reported.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) working presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Pawan Goel were also present at the meet on Tuesday.
In the letter, the PPCC urged action against the culprits behind the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji as well as the police firing incident at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.
Further, the letter also mentioned the NDA government's contentious farm laws and requested that the state of Punjab "must not merely recommend amendments to a few clauses to the in the three black laws, but reject them completely by announcing that they will not be implemented in Punjab at any cost".
The other three demands were the immediate arrest of the “big fish behind drug trafficking in Punjab as mentioned in the Special Task Force report”, cancellation of the “faulty power purchase agreements” between the previous Akali-BJP government and private thermal power companies", and a compassionate leadership that is ready to listen and take steps for inclusive development of all protesting unions.
Speaking to Sidhu, Amarinder Singh underlined that he has fulfilled most of his poll promises and stressed the need to cooperate in the interest of the party.
“Your win is my win and our win is the party’s win. and we need to work together in the interest of the state and its people," he said, The Tribune reported.
(With inputs from ANI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.