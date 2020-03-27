Hungry & Desperate, Patiala MGNREGA Workers Bang Plates for Food

Gurtej Singh from Kanshuha village is scared to step out. “Of course this has happened and it is so scary. If people do not have work what will they do? There is so much loss happening here and if one does not feed these people they will die. A neighbour who is a farmer was growing peas on his plot. He did not have the labour to harvest the peas and was afraid to step out himself too. Eventually all of it dried and he was forced to dump the crop. He has suffered and those who could have earned wages working on his plot have also suffered.”

On the same day that these villagers banged their plates, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who incidentally hails from Patiala, said a door-to-door drive to deliver food to daily wage workers and the unorganised sector was to begin from 27 March.