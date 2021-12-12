Punjab Moves Supreme Court Over Centre's Decision to Increase BSF's Jurisdiction

The suit, filed through advocate Ashok K Mahajan, said, "The plaintiff submits that the effect and consequence of the aforesaid notification dated 11 October 2021 is that it amounts to encroachment upon the powers and role of the plaintiff – the state of Punjab – by the Centre in as much as more than 80 percent area of the border districts, all the major towns and cities including all the district headquarters of these border districts of Punjab, fall within 50 km area from the Indo-Pakistan international border."

The suit contended that the notification is ultra-vires the Constitution, as it defeats the purpose of Entry 1 and 2 of List-II of Schedule 7 of the Constitution and encroaches upon plaintiff's plenary authority to legislate on issue which relate to or are necessary for the maintenance of public order and internal peace.