Punjab Mandis to go On Strike from 22 Dec to Protest I-T Raids

A day after Income Tax (IT) officials conducted searches and served notices to 14 top arhtiyas (commission agents) in Punjab, the Federation of Arhtiya Associations of Punjab on Sunday, 20 December announced the closure of all mandis in the state from 22 to 25 December as a mark of protest against the IT action.

The association also stated that the commission agents will also “gherao” the offices of the officials, reported Indian Express.