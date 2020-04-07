'I Deleted Post After Cops Called': Punjab Man Booked for Sedition

"A policeman called me and asked me to take my post on ventilators down as people were getting scared. I agreed and deleted the post. It was barely uploaded for three to four hours. It was only through the media that I got to know that a sedition case was slapped on me," BJP Yuva Morcha vice president Simranjit Singh alias Simar Chandok speaks to The Quint from an undisclosed location.

Thirty-two-year-old Simar was booked for sedition by Punjab police for the following post, “Ludhiana ch koi ventilator nahi hai. Ludhiana Blood Sewa vallon 5100 da yogdaan keemat 250000 baaki vi sangat yogdan kare. (There are no ventilators in Ludhiana. Ludhiana Blood Sewa (his NGO) will contribute Rs 5,100 but total cost of ventilator is Rs 2,50,000. Please donate for the remaining amount).”

Station house officer of Ludhiana's division 3 police station said that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. "The man has not been arrested yet."