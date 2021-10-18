Punjab Cop Arrested for Hit and Run; 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured
A speeding car, which was allegedly driven by a police inspector, is believed to have caused the accident.
One woman was critically injured and another passed away on the spot as a car ran over them near Jalandhar highway in Punjab on Monday, 18 October.
The deceased has been identified as Navjot Kaur. According to NDTV, Kaur worked in a car showroom.
In a CCTV video that is being shared on social media, a speeding Maruti Brezza can be seen hitting the women. It was allegedly being driven by a police inspector identified as Amrit Pal Singh.
The accident took place around 8:30 am on a road in the Jalandhar Cantonment area and caused a massive traffic jam on the highway.
Local residents protested against the incident and reportedly said they will not clear the highway until the inspector is charged.
NDTV also quoted Punjab Superintendent of Police Iqbal Singh Kahlo stating that the car has been traced and that the driver was arrested.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.