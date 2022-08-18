Punjab Jail Admin Allegedly Writes ‘Gangster’ on Prisoner’s Back With Hot Iron
The jail administration denied the claim and said that the word ‘gangster’ was written by another inmate.
A prisoner in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday, 17 August, alleged that the jail administration wrote ‘gangster’ in Punjabi on his back with a hot iron rod.
The prisoner, Tarsem Singh, who was presented at the district and sessions court in Kapurthala, took off his shirt and showed the word written on his upper back.
District and Sessions Court Justice Rakesh Kumar ordered the police to conduct the medical examination of Tarsem Singh and submit the report by 20 August.
Singh’s medical examination was conducted after the court’s order, senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Sandeep Dhawan of Kapurthala Civil Hospital said.
He added, “Preliminary investigation revealed that ‘gangster’ was written on his back with a hot iron rod… I will prepare his medical examination report by the due date and present it in the honourable court,” The Indian Express reported.
'Plans To Kill Me in the Jail Itself Being Made’: Tarsem Singh
Further, Singh has alleged that plans to kill him in the jail itself were also being made. The jail administration, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that the word ‘gangster’ had been written by one of Singh’s companions.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Ferozepur range) Tejinder Singh said that one of the prisoner’s companions had written “gangster” on his back on 10 August.
The DIG was further quoted as saying, “No jail officer or jail staff has written with a hot rod on the back of the gangster. The prisoner had already accepted his mistake of lying and apologised. He was treated at the civil hospital in Ferozepur by the jail administration after the incident came to notice. But Tarsem has again made false allegations against the jail administration in the Kapurthala court.”
Meanwhile, Tarsem Singh’s father also said that the police and jail administration had framed a false case against him and further accused the administration of torturing him.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.