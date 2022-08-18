Punjab Jail Admin Allegedly Writes ‘Gangster’ on Prisoner’s Back With Hot Iron

Further, Singh has alleged that plans to kill him in the jail itself were also being made. The jail administration, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that the word ‘gangster’ had been written by one of Singh’s companions.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Ferozepur range) Tejinder Singh said that one of the prisoner’s companions had written “gangster” on his back on 10 August.

The DIG was further quoted as saying, “No jail officer or jail staff has written with a hot rod on the back of the gangster. The prisoner had already accepted his mistake of lying and apologised. He was treated at the civil hospital in Ferozepur by the jail administration after the incident came to notice. But Tarsem has again made false allegations against the jail administration in the Kapurthala court.”

Meanwhile, Tarsem Singh’s father also said that the police and jail administration had framed a false case against him and further accused the administration of torturing him.