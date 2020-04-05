Punjab Hospital Celebrates 2-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient’s Birthday
A coronavirus positive child, who turned two on Saturday, 4 April, got a "surprise gift" from the staff of Punjab's Nawanshahr civil hospital where he is admitted, officials said.
The two-year-old boy and his mother, who has also tested positive for the infection, are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital, they added.
Staff members wanted to get him a birthday cake but could not arrange one because of curfew restrictions in place, Singh said.
The child is the grandson of a 70-year-old Nawanshahr resident, who died after testing positive for coronavirus. At least, 14 family members of the septuagenarian have contracted the disease.
