Punjab Govt Renames Five Schools After Martyrs to Honour Them

Punjab government will rename five state schools after those who sacrificed their lives for the country under its policy of ‘honouring the martyrs and prominent departed personalities’.

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla stated that “the nation will always be indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for guarding the country. Thus, it becomes our utmost duty to preserve their memory forever and to give them due respect,” the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab on Tuesday, 9 December, said in a press statement.