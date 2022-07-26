Following Anmol Sidhu's Exit, Punjab Appoints Senior Advocate Vinod Ghai as AG

After senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu announced his resignation as the advocate general (AG) of Punjab on Tuesday, 26 July, the government has appointed senior advocate Vinod Ghai as the new advocate general of the state.

62-year-old Ghai is considered one of the the top criminal lawyers at the Bar who was designated as senior advocate in 2012, reported Hindustan Times.

Former AG Sidhu sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 19 July. He cited personal reasons for quitting the post of top lawyer of the state.