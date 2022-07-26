Following Anmol Sidhu's Exit, Punjab Appoints Senior Advocate Vinod Ghai as AG
Sidhu tendered his resignation letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 19 July.
After senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu announced his resignation as the advocate general (AG) of Punjab on Tuesday, 26 July, the government has appointed senior advocate Vinod Ghai as the new advocate general of the state.
62-year-old Ghai is considered one of the the top criminal lawyers at the Bar who was designated as senior advocate in 2012, reported Hindustan Times.
Former AG Sidhu sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 19 July. He cited personal reasons for quitting the post of top lawyer of the state.
"I am really thankful to the party for giving me a chance to represent the office of the Advocate General, Punjab. Due to personal reasons, I will not be able to serve this prestigious office, therefore, I hereby tender my resignation, which may kindly be accepted at the earliest," Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter.
Sidhu was appointed as the advocate general of Punjab in March 2022, after the declaration of Punjab assemble election results, reported news agency PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.