Punjab Ex-DIG Kultar Singh Guilty in 2004 Case of Family's Suicide

After 16 years of the crime, former Punjab Deputy Inspector General Kultar Singh along with five other police personnel was held guilty by a local court in a mass suicide case.

Hardip Singh, his wife, mother and two children allegedly killed themselves on 31 October 2004 after consuming poison.

Before the suicide, the family had written a note on walls of a room of their house and had also sent copies of the suicide note to friends and acquaintances by post.