Accepting Party’s Defeat, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Resigns as SAD (Sanyukt)’s Chief

Taking responsibility for the dismal performance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) (Sanyukta) in the Punjab Assembly elections, the party's president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday, 12 March, resigned from his post.
SAD (Sankyukt) had convened a meeting of the party's senior office-bearers to analyse the reasons behind the party's non-performance.
Dhindsa submitted his resignation in the meeting. Saying that it is the responsibility of the president to acknowledge and accept the reasons that lead to defeat and introspect, he demanded SAD president Sukhbir Badal to also hand in his resignation.
However, the discretion to accept or deny the resignation lies in the hands of the party's core committee.
The SAD (Sanyukt) had contested from 15 seats as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but only won from Lehera where party leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa had contested.
Party’s general secretary Damanvir Singh Phillaur stated that Dhindsa had always followed the great traditions of Akalis and asked if SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal had the courage to resign from his post too.
“Sukhbir should show same ethical conduct and accept that the SAD was routed due to his inept leadership, which was centred around only selfish business interests and promotion of family rule within the party."SAD General Secretary Damanvir Singh Phillau told TNN
Phillaur further blamed wrong policies by Badal for the loss of the latter's father, SAD patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi constituency.
(With inputs from The Tribune and TNN.)
