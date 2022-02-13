Punjab Elections: Cong MP Preneet Kaur Campaigns for Husband Amarinder Singh
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi said that Amarinder Singh's government was "changed" as it was "being run by the BJP."
Congress MP Preneet Kaur on Saturday, 12 February, sought votes for her husband and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh at a BJP meeting, raising speculations over her next political step, reported PTI.
Amarinder Singh floated his own party, Punjab Lok Congress, after he was ousted from the Congress following a year-long bitter war of words with the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
At the meeting organised by the saffron party at Srihindi Gate, Kaur said: "Have come to you to appeal for Amarinder Singh as your family member [sic]."
Kaur, an MP from Patiala, has stayed away from campaigning for the Congress party in the run-up to the elections. According to the report, Congress nominee from Patiala (Urban) Vishnu Sharma had asked Kaur to either campaign for the party or resign.
In response, Kaur said, "I am with my family. The family is above everything [sic]."
Priyanka Gandhi Breaks Silence on Amarinder Singh Govt, Says It Was 'Run by BJP'
Speaking at a Congress rally in Punjab's Kotkapura, Priyanka Gandhi said that Amarinder Singh's government was "changed" as it was "being run by the BJP from the Centre."
She added, "We knew something was going wrong. Hence we changed the leadership."
This is the first time that the Congress high command has broken its silence on the political fiasco in their Punjab state unit, which led to the elevation of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to state unit president, the ouster of the Amarinder Singh from the party, and the induction of incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Channi was recently announced as the grand old party's CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, which are set to begin on 20 February.
"We got Charanjit Singh Channi, who is one among you. He knows and feels your issues [sic]," Gandhi said during the rally.
She also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, stating that unlike them, the Congress did not have any conflicting interests.
"I can sacrifice my life for my brother (Rahul Gandhi) and even he can do the same for me. There is conflict in BJP, not in Congress. Yogi Ji, Modi Ji and Amit Shah might have a conflict of interest."Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Punjab’s Kotkapura
"Aam Aadmi Party has emerged from RSS...There's nothing in the name of educational & healthcare institutions in Delhi. It's important to know the truth about political parties & their leaders," she added.
