Sidhu Meets Sonia in Delhi Amid Reports of Him Being the Next Punjab Cong Chief
The meet comes days after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Rahul, Priyanka & Sonia Gandhi amid his tiff with Amarinder Singh.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, 16 July, has arrived at 10, Janpath, to meet the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi amid a tussle within the party's Punjab unit.
Congress General-Secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat is also present.
This comes a day after reports said that Sidhu is likely to be appointed as the chief of the party's Punjab unit.
According to several media reports doing the rounds, Sidhu will replace Sunil Jakhar and a formal announcement on this is expected soon.
However, late on Thursday, NDTV quoted sources as saying that Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is "unhappy" with Sidhu's elevation.
Stressing that Singh and Sidhu will work together and that a formula has been made around the same, Rawat had said on Thursday: "Captain Amarinder Singh has been our CM for the last four and a half year and we shall go to the elections under his leadership."
Sidhu's meeting with Sonia Gandhi comes just days after he met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi. Following this, another meeting between Singh and Sonia Gandhi took place.
Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi and several other senior Congress leaders have been meeting party leaders from Punjab to review the political situation in the state.
