Punjab CM Denies AAP's Press Con Allegation, Calls it 'Drama'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday, 28 June, rejected allegations that he had denied Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to host a press conference in Chandigarh, saying that the AAP just 'wants to do drama.'

Earlier on Monday, the leader of AAP's Punjab unit Raghav Chaddha had alleged that Singh's 'fear of Kejriwal' has stopped him from allowing his press conference in the state. "(Amarinder Singh's) fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold press conference at the pre-decided venue," he tweeted.

Following this, the CM of Punjab said in a statement: