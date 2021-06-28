Punjab CM Denies AAP's Press Con Allegation, Calls it 'Drama'
Earlier, AAP's Raghav Chaddha had alleged that Singh had stopped Kejriwal from holding a press meet in Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday, 28 June, rejected allegations that he had denied Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to host a press conference in Chandigarh, saying that the AAP just 'wants to do drama.'
Earlier on Monday, the leader of AAP's Punjab unit Raghav Chaddha had alleged that Singh's 'fear of Kejriwal' has stopped him from allowing his press conference in the state. "(Amarinder Singh's) fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold press conference at the pre-decided venue," he tweeted.
Following this, the CM of Punjab said in a statement:
The press conference will take place at Punjab Bhawan at 1 pm, ANI reported.
Amid the run up to the 2022 Punjab elections, AAP's allegation came after Kejriwal's announcement promising 200 units of free electricity for the people of Punjab, in the instance of AAP forming the state's government.
Saying that women in Punjab are impacted by inflation in the state, the CM had tweeted, "In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy in Delhi. Women in Punjab are very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab."
