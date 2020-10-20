Punjab CM Moves 3 Bills in Assembly to Counter Centre’s Farm Laws

Punjab is the first state to move a resolution challenging the Centre’s farm laws.

Apart from the resolution, CM Singh also moved three Bills – Amendment to the Farmers Produce Facilitation Act, Amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, Amendment to the Farmers Agreement and Farm Services Act.

These amendments will require the assent of the President of India. Earlier, on 28 August, majority in the Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution rejecting the three contentious farm bills by the Centre, which later took the shape of laws.