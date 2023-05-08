Punjab: Explosion Occurs Near Amritsar's Golden Temple, 1 Injured

One person was injured after a bomb explosion reportedly occurred near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday, 8 May.
The blast took place on the Heritage Street, which is located outside the Golden Temple.
"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg," Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar, said while addressing the press.
A similar blast had occurred on Saturday night.
