ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab: Explosion Occurs Near Amritsar's Golden Temple, 1 Injured

A similar blast had occurred on the night of Saturday, 6 May.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Punjab: Explosion Occurs Near Amritsar's Golden Temple, 1 Injured
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

One person was injured after a bomb explosion reportedly occurred near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday, 8 May.

The blast took place on the Heritage Street, which is located outside the Golden Temple.

"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg," Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar, said while addressing the press.

A similar blast had occurred on Saturday night.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Amritsar   Golden Temple 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×