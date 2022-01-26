Punjab Elections: SAD Pits Bikram Majithia Against Sidhu in Amritsar East
Taking to Twitter, the former minister expressed his gratitude to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for the nomination.
In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday, 26 January, announced that party leader Bikram Singh Majithia would contest against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar East.
Taking to Twitter, the former Punjab minister expressed his gratitude to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for the nomination. In his post, Majithia also slammed his Congress rival Sidhu.
"I express my gratitude to Akali Dal chief S.Sukhbir S.Badal Ji for giving me the opportunity to contest from Amritsar East constituency. Akalis have a brave history of fighting to safeguard the rights of Punjabis & protecting them from the anti-Punjab elements like @sherryontopp [sic]," he said.
The SAD also announced that party patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal would contest from the Lambi Assembly constituency.
The 94-year-old Badal has been touring the constituency for the last few days and has kicked off a door-to-door campaign, reported The Tribune. The SAD had declared candidates for 95 of the 97 seats it is contesting, but the names of candidates contesting in Lambi and Amritsar East were withheld until now.
Congress to Field Channi From Chamkaur Sahib
The Congress party, on 13 January, had released its list of candidates for 86 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, with incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi contesting from Chamkaur Sahib (SC) seat.
Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni will contest from Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar Central constituencies, respectively.
Barring six MLAs in the seats of Qadian, Sri Hargobindpur, Moga, Balluana, Malout, and Patiala Rural, the Congress hasn't dropped any of its older MLAs in Punjab.
The state is slated to go to the polls in a single phase on 14 February. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress had won a clear majority in the state Assembly by winning 77 seats.
(With inputs from The Tribune.)
