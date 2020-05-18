Amritsar’s Bhadrakali temple threw its doors open to devotees despite government orders clearly stating that places of religious gathering during the COVID-19 lockdown should remain shut.Temple authorities told ANI that they had no choice but to open the gates after devotees allegedly refused to leave the spot till they were allowed to offer prayers.Monday, 18 May, allegedly marks the beginning of a fair that is organised by the temple every year.A priest from the temple claimed that in a bid to ensure social distancing, only two devotees were being allowed to offer their prayers at one time. A few pictures taken from the spot indicate the same. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had clarified during a Facebook live on Saturday, 16 May, that while there would be no curfew in the state from Monday, 18 May, although the lockdown would continue till 31 May. As part of the relaxations approved by the state government, shops and businesses would be allowed to open, and public transport would be plying.Punjab has reported over 1,900 COVID-19 cases so far with at least 35 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.COVID Issue Can Last Till End of 2020, Govt Role is Key: Amarinder