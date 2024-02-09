'Police Knew': Journalist Nikhil Wagle Attacked in Pune Over Remarks on Advani

Violence erupted in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday, 9 February, as a car with journalist Nikhil Wagle and two others in it was attacked allegedly by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The alleged attack took place over Wagle's controversial remarks on BJP leader LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Visuals of the attack show ink being thrown, and stones and eggs being pelted on the car while Wagle, activist Vishwambhar Choudhary, and senior advocate Asim Sarode were en route to an event 'Nirbhay Bano - Fight for Democracy and Freedom of Expression'.

Wagle was one of the key speakers at the event.