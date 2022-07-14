Pune Residents Accuse Eknath Shinde of Alleged Discrepancies in Poll Affidavits

Two residents of Maharashtra's Pune filed a 'private complaint' in a court seeking the registration of a criminal case against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for alleged discrepancies in election affidavits.

The complainants alleged that the CM did not reveal information regarding the purchase of farmland in his wife's name when he contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2009 and 2014, news agency PTI reported.

The complaint was lodged by Abhishek Haridas and Abhijit Khedkar through their advocate earlier this month.