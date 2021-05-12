54 Booked in Pune for ‘Objectionable’ Posts on PM Modi, Fadnavis
The action was taken based on a complaint filed by a BJP activist and advocate Pradeep Gawade on 10 May.
At least 54 persons have been booked by the Pune City Police on Tuesday, 12 May, for alleged derogatory content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
“We will be naming the 54 persons as accused in an earlier FIR lodged by the BJP office-bearer Vineet Bajpayee,” Senior Police Inspector Dagadu Hake of the cyber police station told The Indian Express.
On 10 May, the Pune Police booked NCP youth wing leaders Mohsin Shaikh and Shivajirao Javir, for allegedly posting morphed images of PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. This complaint too was filed by Gawade, the newspaper reported.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
