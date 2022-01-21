Kidnapped Pune boy Returns Home After 9 Days, Search for Suspect Still Underway
The labourers in the building found his father’s number in the bag and called him.
A four-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Pune's Balewadi area on 11 January, was reunited with his family nine days later on 20 January.
The boy, identified as Swarnav alias Duggu, was released by the kidnappers at a building in Punewala area.
Search for the kidnappers is still underway, the Pune Police said, adding that the child is unhurt.
What Happened?
Sawarnav was kidnapped when he was walking to his daycare, with a 12-year-old cousin on 11 January. The incident took place at 9:45 am, police said in a statement. The kidnappers reportedly used a two-wheeler to flee the spot.
"The child was left to a group of labourers in Punewala area. He told the labourers that he will be returning but never did. When the child started crying after 10 minutes, the labourers checked his bag. They found a number written on a piece of paper. It turned out to be the child's father."Rohidas Pawar, Deputy commissioner of Police, told media
DCP Pawar added that the suspect is the man wo dropped the child in the building, and that the Pune City Police, with help of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, are conducting the probe.
'Our Child Is Safe': Swarnav's Parents
Sawrnav's parents, Satish and Prachi Chavan, are doctors by profession.
“My son is back and safe and he is with his loved ones. That is all that matters right now,” Satish told The Indian Express.
The Chavan family had circulated posts on social media, appealing to the kidnapper to return their son, in return for money.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
