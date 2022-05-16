Pune: BJP Leader Slapped for Social Media Post Against NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

In the video, some men can be seen arguing with Ambekar, who is seated at a desk. As the argument continued, one man slapped Ambekar.

This comes a day after Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and a student, Nikhil Bhamre, were arrested for allegedly sharing objectionable posts on Pawar. A Maharashtra court has remanded Chitale in police custody till 18 May.

While Thane police arrested Chitale, Bhamre was arrested in Nashik.

Chitale has been accused of defamation, promoting enmity, and spreading disharmony among people.