Most Wanted JeM Member From Pakistan Killed in Pulwama: Police

However, his other associate managed to escape and a hunt is on to neutralise him, the officer said.

"Abu Saifullah has been active in Tral and the Khrew area of Awantipora for more than one-and-a-half years and was a close associate of slain JeM chief Qari Yasir. He was involved in the abduction and killing of two civilians – Abdul Qadeer Kohli and Manzoor Ahmad Kohli – and injuring a shopkeeper, Naseer Ahmad Ganie, last year," he said.

Saifullah was also wanted in a case related to pasting of posters wherein the SPOs were threatened to leave their jobs and non-local labourers were asked to leave the valley, the officer said.