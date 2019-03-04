‘Can’t Believe He Joined JeM’: Kin of Pulwama Attack ‘Conspirer’

On the afternoon of 22 February when he went missing, Aamir started his day as usual – he woke up early in the morning for pre-dawn prayers, gave lessons to a group of students from the neighborhood, and then left to offer late afternoon prayers (Asr).

“That is the last time we saw him,” Tariq continued. The same evening, the police summoned Aamir’s father Mohammad Maqbool to the local police station. There, he was asked to call on Aamir’s mobile number to ask him to report to the thana. “But his phone was switched off… that is when the police told us about him (joining Jaish),” said Tariq.