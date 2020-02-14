One Year of Pulwama: BJP Slams Rahul As He Quizzes Govt on Twitter
On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in remembrance of the 40 CRPF martyrs, and raised some questions about the motives behind the attack.
In the tweet on Friday, 14 February, Gandhi asked who benefitted from the attack, about the outcome of the inquiry and the lack of accountability among the BJP ranks.
Friday marks one year since the day 40 CRPF officials were killed in an attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Various public personalities on Twitter, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeted in commemoration of the day, praising the sacrifice of the soldiers.
BJP Members, Other Users Respond
Many Twitter users, including members of the BJP, responded to Gandhi’s tweet, calling it ‘insensitive,’ and said that he ignored the sacrifice of the martyrs, instead choosing to further party politics. The comments are an "insult to martyrs who sacrificed their life for the country," said the BJP, as reported by PTI, adding that “such comments help Pakistan counter India on international platforms.”
Amit Malviya, the national in-charge of the BJP IT cell, refocused attention on Pakistan’s alleged role in the attack, asking Gandhi if he was ‘disappointed’ with India’s actions.
BJP spokespersons, Sambit Patra and GVL Narasimha Rao, also questioned Gandhi’s loyalties, with Patra calling the Gandhi family ‘corrupt’. Rao called him a ‘known sympathiser of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad,’ and asked him why Pakistan was not being questioned.
(With inputs from PTI)
