Pulav, Idli, Egg Rolls: Here’s What Gaganyaan Astronauts Will Eat
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled the menu for ISRO’s upcoming mission ‘Gaganyaan’, India’s first manned mission to space.
Food items including egg rolls, veg rolls, idli, moong dal halwa and vegetable pulav have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore, reports news agency ANI.
The astronauts will also be provided with food heaters.
The design phase of ‘Gaganyaan’, the space mission which aims to send Indians to space by 2022, has been completed, the ISRO chairperson told NDTV. He added that four pilots of the Indian Air Force have been selected for training as crew.
The ‘Gaganyaan’ programme aims to demonstrate human space flight capability with three crew members for five to seven days in Low Earth Orbit (2,000 km above the surface) and safely recover them after the mission. The launch is expected to take place next year.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
