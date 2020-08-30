Puducherry Min Cleans Toilet in COVID Ward After Patients Complain

In a video clip that has been shared widely, Puducherry’s Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao was seen cleaning a toilet in a COVID-19 ward at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) in Puducherry reportedly following complaints from patients.

Dressed in a white hazmat suit, wearing a face mask and a face shield, the minister is seen picking up a cleaning brush and then proceeds to scrub the surface of the toilet.