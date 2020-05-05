The detention on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended for three months on Tuesday, 5 May, PTI reported.Along with Mufti, setention of senior NC leader Ali Mohammed Sagar and PDP leader Sartaj Madani has also been under PSA for three months.Mehbooba Mufti was detained at the time of abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August, 2019. Booked under the stringent PSA, the former Chief Minister was initially kept at the Hari Niwas guesthouse in Srinagar and later shifted to a Tourism Department hut in the Chashma Shahi area.From there, she was shifted to a government quarter in the transport yard lane in Srinagar. She was shifted to her Gupkar Road official residence on 7 April.Besides Mehbooba Mufti, two other former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were also detained under the PSA but later released.Other mainstream leaders including Shah Faesal and Naeem Akhtar continue to remain under detention with PSA slapped on them.(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)Mehbooba Mufti Shifted to Her Residence, But Detention Continues We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)