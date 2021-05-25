Provide Ration, Free Meals to Migrant Workers: SC to States, UTs

On 29 April, Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj, and Jagdeep Chokkar filed an intervention before the SC. The intervention sought to provide of dry rations to migrant workers who are not in possession ration cards, free cooked food and cash transfers to compensate for the loss of livelihoods for workers across the country.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan filed the plea in the 2020 suo motu case in view of struggles that presently face migrants across the country.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court has issued a slew of directions to the administrations of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh (for districts included in the NCR) to provide dry ration, open community kitchens and ensure proper transportation for workers on their way to their home districts.