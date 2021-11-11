'Prove Claims by Nawab Malik Are False': Bombay HC to Sameer Wankhede's Father

"I want an affidavit from you that the information is verified. It can be a one-page affidavit," the court stated, according to NDTV.

The statements came while the court was hearing Wankhede's defamation suit against Malik. Wankhede has sought Rs 1.25 crore in damages from Malik for making defamatory statements, starting from the latter sharing Sameer Wankhede’s birth certificate on social media, and alleging that his father is a Muslim.